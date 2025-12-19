Russian troops liberate four communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated four communities in the Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkov and Zaporozhye Regions over the week of December 13-19 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlements of Peschanoye and Gerasimovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Varvarovka in the Zaporozhye Region through decisive operations. <…> Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Novoplatonovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian military-industrial, energy sites over week

Russian forces delivered one massive and six combined strikes by precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles on Ukrainian military-industrial and energy sites over the past week in response to Kiev’s attacks on civilian facilities, the ministry reported.

"In response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, on December 13-19 the Russian Armed Forces delivered one massive and six combined strikes by precision weapons, including Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic ballistic missiles, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector and their energy facilities, transport and port infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations," the ministry said.

The strikes also targeted the center of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate for the assembly and testing of uncrewed boats, workshops for the assembly and sites for the storage of long-range attack unmanned aerial vehicles, fuel and ammunition depots and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries, the ministry specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,425 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,425 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, "Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, a jaeger brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades, two National Guard regiments and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on formations of two heavy mechanized brigades, four mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault regiment the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades," the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,425 personnel, six armored combat vehicles, 74 motor vehicles, five field artillery guns, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and seven electronic warfare stations in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 11 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,515 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,515 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and 21 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on formations of six mechanized brigades, two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,515 personnel, two tanks, 21 armored combat vehicles, including nine Western-made armored vehicles, 106 motor vehicles, a Croatian-made Heron multiple launch rocket system and 10 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed six electronic warfare stations and 29 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,310 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,310 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 16 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, two mountain assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,310 personnel, a tank, 16 armored combat vehicles, among them five NATO-produced armored vehicles, 91 motor vehicles and 17 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four electronic warfare stations and 26 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 3,505 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 3,505 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and 25 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and continued destroying the surrounded Ukrainian combat group in Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic and mopping up the settlements of Rodinskoye, Svetloye and Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic of scattered enemy formations," the ministry said.

During the past week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, two infantry brigades, two jaeger brigades, an airmobile brigade, two air assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, a territorial defense brigade, four National Guard brigades and the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia]," it said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 3,505 personnel, three tanks, 25 armored combat vehicles, 39 motor vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and 20 field artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 1,795 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,795 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy tanks and 20 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, two assault brigades, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,795 personnel, four tanks, 20 armored combat vehicles, 64 motor vehicles and seven field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three electronic warfare stations and nine ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 370 Ukrainian troops in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 370 Ukrainian troops and two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup Dnepr units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

"Up to 370 Ukrainian army personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 93 motor vehicles, 19 field artillery guns, including two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers, seven electronic warfare stations and 18 ammunition and materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry reported.

Russian air defenses destroy 1,689 Ukrainian UAVs, 20 HIMARS rockets over week

Russian air defense forces shot down 1,689 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 20 HIMARS rockets over the week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down nine guided aerial bombs, a Grom-2 theater missile, 20 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, two Neptune long-range missiles and 1,689 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 669 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 103,867 unmanned aerial vehicles, 640 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,606 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,633 multiple rocket launchers, 32,021 field artillery guns and mortars and 49,447 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.