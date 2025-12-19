Russia ready to consider halting strikes deep inside Ukraine on election day — Putin

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russia is ready to consider halting strikes deep inside Ukraine on election day, President Vladimir Putin said.

"We are ready to consider ensuring security during the elections in Ukraine. At least to refrain from strikes deep inside the territory on election day," the Russian leader noted during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year."

"If they want to use the elections solely to stop the offensive momentum of Russian troops, then this is the wrong choice," the head of state said.

Vladimir Zelensky's presidential term officially expired on May 20, 2024. However, Kiev did not hold regular elections, claiming it was impossible until martial law ended. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Ukraine is ignoring its Constitutional Court's May 2014 ruling that the presidential term cannot be extended. According to the Russian leader, this means that Zelensky's presidential term "expired along with his legitimacy, which cannot be restored by any tricks."

On December 9, Trump said that the time was right for elections in Ukraine. According to the US head of state, Kiev is using the conflict as an excuse not to hold them. That same day, Zelensky said he was ready for presidential elections in Ukraine. However, he said this would require legislative changes and security measures to ensure servicemen could also vote. He asked lawmakers to prepare legislative changes and requested that the US and Europe ensure the security of the voting process.