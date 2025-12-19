EU leaders discuss ‘uncapped financial guarantees’ to Belgium — Euractiv

BRUSSELS, December 19. /TASS/. After more than 13 hours of debates, participants of the European Union summit are discussing a plan of providing Belgium with "uncapped guarantees" in order to provide the Kiev government with a loan of 90 billion euro "using frozen Russian assets," the Euractiv portal wrote

According to the report, the EU leaders are poised to continue the summit until a result is reached.

The portal cites a draft text that the leaders received at around 10:00 p.m. GMT local time.

The document says that "full [and uncapped] solidarity and risk-sharing" should be among the necessary conditions for the loan to proceed, the portal wrote.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to Belgium Denis Gonchar said in an interview with TASS that regardless of the scheme the EU chooses to expropriate Russian assets, it would still be theft. The ambassador warned that Russia's response would "follow immediately" and force the West to "count its losses.".