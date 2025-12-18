IN BRIEF: Resuming nuclear tests, NATO threat: what Russia's military chief of staff said

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russia strictly adheres to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, but it will take appropriate action if the United States resumes testing, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Army General Valery Gerasimov told a briefing for foreign military attaches.

He also said that the North Atlantic Alliance, under the pretext of the so-called Russian military threat, has "significantly increased" its military presence near Russian borders.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the head of the General Staff.

On the situation in the free zone

The Russian army "has seized and firmly holds the strategic initiative."

The Russian army in Ukraine is "up against the economic and military might of the collective West."

On the NATO threat

The North Atlantic Alliance, under the pretext of a so-called Russian military threat, has "significantly increased" its military presence near Russia’s borders.

During the Defender Europe military exercises, NATO deployed "significant contingents of troops" to the Russian frontier.

It’s the collective West which is taking a threatening position, as it keeps on with its goal of "inflicting strategic defeat on Russia during its special military operation through comprehensive support for Ukraine's military potential."

The growing NATO military potential and its activity near Russian borders poses a "long-term challenge" to the interests of the country.

On the nuclear sphere

The share of modern weapons in the strategic nuclear forces currently stands at 92%.

Russia strictly adheres to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, but if the United States resumes testing, "appropriate retaliatory measures will follow."

On global security

The "complete collapse of the arms control system" would certainly have an impact on global security.

The United States has not yet responded to Russia's initiative to adhere to the limitations of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START Treaty) for a year after its completion.

The New START Treaty is nominally in effect, and after its expiration in February "there will be no restrictions in this area."

On the failure of attempts to make Russia a pariah

The West has again failed to isolate Russia: "More and more states share Russia's views on the formation of a multipolar architecture of international relations, and they also understand the true causes and goals of the special military operation.".