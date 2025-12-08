Israeli army launches eight attacks on southern Lebanon — website

BEIRUT, December 9. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force fighter jets attacked suspected military targets belonging to the Shiite organization Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, the Naharnet news website reported.

Intense rocket strikes targeted the mountainous area of Jebel Safi, the heights of Iklim al-Tufah, and the Wadi Rumine valley. According to the website, at least eight airstrikes were carried out in total. Strong explosions were heard near the towns of Jbaa and Nabatieh. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

Israeli Defense Forces Spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a statement in Arabic on X that an air raid destroyed a training facility used by the Radwan special forces unit. Military installations, underground shelters, ammunition depots, and launch sites belonging to Shiite militias were also targeted. The statement indicates that Hezbollah’s activity at these sites constitutes a violation of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.