MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. EU citizens will have to endure their country leaders, who cannot be removed until the next elections, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"It is obvious that there is serious discontent with the fact that more and more EU leaders are eager to continue the war and reach into the pockets of their taxpayers," he noted. "And this discontent is growing," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

"As for whether European citizens can ‘oust’ anyone before the next elections, I don’t think they have such rights," he noted, expressing mild disagreement with a statement by speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, Valentina Matviyenko that Europeans would "overthrow" their rulers right now. "So, naturally, they will have to put up with the leaders they elected last time."

"It is obvious that the next elections will be very difficult for all of them," he added.

Earlier, the European Union failed to agree on the expropriation of Russia’s immobilized assets to transfer them to Ukraine. Instead, it decided to grant a 90-billion-euro loan to Kiev from their own budgets. Commenting on this, Matviyenko noted that European citizens already see what kind of a reckless venture they have gotten into and therefore may "oust" their leaders.