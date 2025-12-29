Laser systems against drones to be used in Russia in 2026 — CUST

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Laser systems to protect Russia’s border regions from drones may begin to be used in 2026, CEO of the Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies (CUST) Andrey Bezrukov told TASS in an interview.

"There are several companies within the CUST perimeter that are engaged in similar developments. So, yes, there are prospects. I think we have every possibility of making operational laser systems against drones in 2026," the CUST head said, answering a question about the prospects for the application of laser systems to protect Russia’s border regions from drones.

Bezrukov also noted the effectiveness of the Stupor communications system – a tactical radar station with specialized tactical software that transmits target designations about a moving target directly to a drone that then takes off and carries out kinetic destruction. "We’ve used several types of drones. The Skvorets PVO interceptor drone, which we tested with definite success in Russia’s border zone, has demonstrated excellent results," the head of the Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies added.

"In addition, we’re working with several types of turrets. I won’t name the products, but we’ve achieved a literal breakthrough. Unlike many solutions from our foreign colleagues, which demonstrate their effectiveness at testing facilities, we decided to take a different approach and skip the range field test phase. <…> All of these devices are actually used by combat crews of mobile armed units, and we’re achieving quite significant results," Bezrukov said.