Russian Black Sea Fleet corvette eliminates enemy warships with cruise missiles in drills

SEVASTOPOL, April 28. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet’s latest missile corvette Ingushetia and missile boats eliminated a notional enemy’s surface ships with Kalibr and Moskit cruise missiles during drills, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"In accomplishing their mission, the crews achieved simultaneous calculated target destruction at different distances to the targets and time of launches and also with different types of missiles," the statement reads.

"The crews of the small missile ship Ingushetia and the missile boats Naberezhniye Chelny and Ivanovets accomplished the assigned missions within a surface action group. At the final stage of the drills, the crews of the Fleet’s ships successfully fulfilled the assignment of eliminating a notional enemy with Kalibr and Moskit anti-ship missiles," the press office said in a statement.

The ships’ crews conducted electronic missile launches, the Fleet’s press office specified.

Before that, the sailors practiced the ships’ joint deployment and combat maneuvering as a homogeneous naval tactical group and held drills for providing communications and air defense for a naval group during its transit at sea, the statement says.

The small missile ship Ingushetia has been built for the Black Sea Fleet and is the eighth upgraded Project 21631 ‘Buyan-M’ vessel. The new warship was floated out in June 2019 and entered service with the Black Sea Fleet on December 28, 2019.

The Ingushetia is not the first warship of this class in the combat structure of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

Project 21631 Buyan-M-class small missile ships are outfitted with the latest artillery, missile, anti-saboteur, air defense and radio-technical armament, including the most advanced Kalibr-NK precision missile system designated to strike naval and coastal targets.