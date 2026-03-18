FACTBOX: Drone attacks kill one in Krasnodar, leave two minors wounded in Adygea

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Over the past night, air defenses intercepted and destroyed 85 Ukrainian drones in the skies over Russian regions, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

One was killed in a drone attack on Krasnodar, and two children suffered shrapnel injuries as drones were launched on the Russian North Caucasus republic of Adygea.

TASS has compiled key details about the impact.

Scope

- Alert air defense capabilities intercepted and destroyed 85 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- As many as 42 UAVs were downed over the Krasnodar Region, 13 UAVs over the Black Sea, six UAVs over the Sea of Azov, five UAVs each over the Bryansk Region and the Republic of Crimea, four UAVs over the Republic of Adygea, three UAVs over the Leningrad Region, two UAVs each over the Voronezh and Astrakhan regions, and one UAV each over the Kaluga, Smolensk, and Stavropol regions, the ministry specified.

Impact in Krasnodar

- One was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on Krasnodar, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev reported on Telegram.

- The attack also caused damage to three residential buildings, he added.

- The drone debris also damaged the roof of a healthcare center and a power transmission line in Krasnodar, Mayor Yevgeny Naumov noted.

- Fragments of a drone fell on the premises of a high-rise apartment building and two private homes as well, and the windows of another residential building were broken.

- The roof and a balcony on an apartment building and approximately 10 cars were damaged in the city’s Prikubansky neighborhood, the region’s operational headquarters wrote on its Telegram channel.

- In the Central neighborhood, a private home and seven cars parked outside a hotel were damaged.

- First responders are working at the sites.

Adygea affected too

- Two children have been hospitalized with shrapnel injuries following a drone attack on the Takhtamukai District of Adygea, the head of the republic, Murat Kumpilov, wrote on his Telegram channel.

- In addition, drone fragments damaged the roofs and windows of eight private homes and three cars in Enem.

Airport operations

- Flight departures and arrivals along 49 routes were delayed at Sochi International Airport for which temporary restrictions have been in place since Tuesday evening, according to the hub’s online schedule.

- The passengers affected by flight delays have been accommodated and provided with essentials, Sochi Mayor Andrey Proshunin noted on Telegram.

- Several flights opted to land at reserve airfields amid the restrictions, he added.