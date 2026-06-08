Russia’s Baltic Fleet kicks off maneuvers with over 10 fighter jets and bombers

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The Russian Baltic Fleet has kicked off scheduled maneuvers in Russia’s westernmost exclave of the Kaliningrad Region involving over 10 fighter jets and bombers, the Fleet’s press office reported.

The crews of Su-24M tactical frontline bombers and Su-30SM2 fighter jets from a composite naval aviation regiment of the Baltic Fleet have switched to a scheduled flight exercise in the Kaliningrad Region, it specified.

"Overall, over 10 aircraft and about 100 flight and ground personnel from a composite air regiment of the Fleet’s large naval aviation formation are involved in accomplishing missions," the press office said in a statement.

The pilots will practice destroying convoys of a potential enemy’s military equipment, command posts and amassed manpower, military-industrial installations and warships and providing fire support to the Baltic Fleet’s land forces in a modern combat, it specified.

"Overall, the crews of Su-24M tactical frontline bombers and Su-30SM2 multirole fighter jets will have to strike over 50 various targets, make launches of aircraft rockets and carry out bombing runs," the statement says.

The exercise aims to refine the pilots’ flight skills, practice interoperability and accomplish various elements in a single tactical scenario, relying on the experience gained in the special military operation, the press office reported.