Rostec to demonstrate munitions against uncrewed boats at Fleet 2026 maritime defense show

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec will demonstrate drone munitions against uncrewed boats at the Fleet 2026 International Maritime Defense Show in Kronstadt (St. Petersburg) on June 10-14, the corporation’s press office reported

"The exposition will comprise multi-factor combat payloads for drones relevant today and effective against uncrewed boats," the press office said in a statement.

The munitions developed by Rostec specialists can simultaneously impact an object by a high-explosive stream, an explosion and fragments. The multi-factor warhead makes it possible to reliably eliminate maneuverable surface targets, for example, uncrewed boats laden with explosives, it explained.

Business program

Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport has drawn up an active business program at the Fleet 2026 maritime defense show. It is set to hold meetings and negotiations with foreign delegations representing the navies of friendly states for Russia. The maritime defense show will hold 75 presentations and shows of Russian naval equipment and armament for foreign partners in the exposition pavilion on an open site and at the pier.

TASS is a strategic media partner of the Fleet 2026 maritime defense show.