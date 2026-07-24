Bahrain and Kuwait secretly carried out airstrikes on Iran in July — WSJ

NEW YORK, July 24. /TASS/. Kuwait and Bahrain secretly launched strikes on Iranian territory earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) quoted sources as saying.

Bahrain and Kuwait sent their fighter jets in July to destroy several military targets, including missile and drone storage sites. The UAE provided intelligence, according to the paper.

The latest escalation of the US-Iran conflict began on July 8. For the first time since the signing of the memorandum between Washington and Tehran, the US launched several strikes against the Islamic Republic, allegedly in response to the attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. On the same day, US President Donald Trump ended the ceasefire with Iran. In retaliation, Iran hit US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman. On July 14, the United States resumed its naval blockade of Iran.