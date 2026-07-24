Putin visits Irkutsk Region

IRKUTSK, July 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at the Irkutsk Aviation Plant, a branch of the Yakovlev Public Joint Stock Company of the United Aviation Corporation (UAC) of Rostec, on Friday.

The president, accompanied by Rostec head Sergey Chemezov, Irkutsk Region Governor Igor Kobzev and Director of the plant Andrey Soinov are scheduled to inspect the production facilities where the new Russian medium-range passenger aircraft MC-21 is being manufactured.

The Irkutsk aircraft plant is one of the largest and most technologically advanced aircraft-building enterprises in Russia. Founded in 1932, it is a full-cycle facility, taking ideas from design to mass production as well as doing maintenance on aircraft. It specializes in the production of Su-30 aircraft, Yak-130 combat training aircraft, and MS-21 medium-range passenger aircraft.