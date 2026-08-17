Transit through Strait of Hormuz nearly comes to halt after attacks on UAE vessels

LONDON, August 17. /TASS/. The volume of shipments through the Strait of Hormuz dropped to a minimum over the weekend following reports of attacks on three vessels belonging to Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Reuters reported, citing data from the analytics firm Kpler.

According to analysts, five commercial vessels passed through the strait on August 15, while no voyages were recorded on the route on August 16. In contrast, 31 commercial vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend of August 8-9.

On August 13-14, ADNOC reported that three of its vessels had come under attack while passing through the Strait of Hormuz.