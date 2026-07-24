Woman detained in Moscow for plotting to attack Russian security officer — FSB

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Officers of the Russian Security Service (FSB) detained in Moscow a 30-year-old Russian woman as she attempted to attack a security officer, the FSB reported on Friday.

"The Federal Security Service in Moscow has thwarted the activity of a female Russian national, born in 1996, implicated in a terror plot on instructions from Ukrainian special services," the FSB said. The attacker was detained while she was planting an improvised explosive device under a security officer’s car.

It was established that the suspect had established contact with a curator on Telegram and WhatsApp (owned by Meta, a company designated as extremist and banned in Russia — TASS) messengers to tell him that she is willing to take part in terrorist activity in exchange for assistance in departure for the permanent residence in an EU country, the FSB specified.

According to it, the suspect, acting on instructions from a Ukrainian intelligence agent, departed for Ukraine where she underwent training to carry out sabotage before returning to Russia to take a makeshift bomb from a stash on the outskirts of Samara and arriving in the Moscow Region to conduct a terror attack.

The FSB’s investigative department in Moscow and the Moscow Region has opened a criminal case. The woman has been taken into custody. She may face up to 20 years behind bars.