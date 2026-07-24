Russian, Uzbek presidents discuss trade growth, joint projects

TASHKENT, July 24. /TASS/. Russian and Uzbek Presidents Vladimir Putin and Shavkat Mirziyoyev have held a telephone conversation during which they discussed increasing trade, advancing joint projects, and strengthening their strategic partnership, the Uzbek leader's press service has said.

"Current issues of further developing and strengthening Uzbek-Russian relations under a comprehensive strategic partnership were discussed. Particular attention was paid to maintaining the growth dynamics of mutual trade turnover and promoting cooperation projects between leading enterprises and companies in priority areas," the news release reads.

The Russian leader also congratulated his Uzbek counterpart on his birthday.