Iran destroys three US ammunition depots in Kuwait — IRGC

TEHRAN, July 24. /TASS/. Iran destroyed three US military ammunition depots in Kuwait and struck an observation tower used by the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement.

"During the 27th round [of retaliatory strikes], our fighters struck three ammunition and equipment depots at the US base in Al-Udairi, Kuwait, setting them ablaze and destroying them. Another strike targeted an observation tower of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, causing significant damage," the statement reads.

The latest escalation in US-Iran tensions began on July 8, when the United States carried out strikes on Iran for the first time since Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding. The US claimed the attack was in retaliation for a strike on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump announced the same day that the ceasefire with Iran was over. Tehran responded by targeting US facilities across the Middle East, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Jordan.