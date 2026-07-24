Russia has no aggressive plans against neighbors, Europe — diplomat

ISTANBUL, July 24. /TASS/. Russia has never had any aggressive plans against its neighbors or European countries, Russian Ambassador to Ankara Sergey Vershinin said.

"We have never harbored any aggressive intentions against neighboring or European countries. If you look at history, it was Russia that was attacked and whose security was threatened," he said in an interview with the Haberturk television channel.

The Russian diplomat stressed that it is inadmissible to ensure one's security at the expense of the security of others. "This is stated in many international documents, including those of the United Nations and the OSCE. Regrettably, many Western European capitals tend to forget about this," he added.