Trade between Russia, Turkey stands at $50 bln — envoy to Ankara

ISTANBUL, July 24. /TASS/. Russia is satisfied with the development of trade and economic relations with Turkey, Russian Ambassador to Ankara Sergey Vershinin said, adding that the volume of trade between the two countries stands at around $50 bln annually.

"We are very pleased that Russian-Turkish economic ties are developing successfully. Currently, the volume of bilateral trade stands at $50 bln per year. Naturally, this is not the limit," he said in an interview with the Haberturk TV channel.

Moscow and Ankara have repeatedly stated that the strategic goal of the two countries is to bring the volume of trade between them to $100 bln per year.