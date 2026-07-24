MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Ukraine purposefully uses drones to attack children when there are no military targets nearby, Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin said in an interview with TASS.

"We clearly understand that the nationalists have been using combat drones to attack children in a cynical manner. There were no military targets near the victims," Bastrykin said, commenting on the investigation into the Ukrainian attack on the Starobelsk College and a bus carrying children from Belarus in the Bryansk Region.

On the night of May 22, the dormitory and academic building of the Starobelsk Pedagogical College of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University in the LPR were subjected to Ukraine’s combined multi-stage and deliberate attack, which killed 21 people, and injured 59 students.

On June 17, Ukraine used a plane-type drone to attack a bus carrying a youth football team from Belarus in the Bryansk Region, killing the group's escort and injuring eight, including six children.

The investigation has established the involvement of Robert Brovdi, commander of the Ukrainian unmanned systems forces, and Oleg Ivashchenko, head of the main intelligence directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry in these terrorist attacks. They were charged and are currently on the international wanted list.