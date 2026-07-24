Rosatom chief highlights China partnership, Arctic logistics, ZNPP

BEIJING, July 24. /TASS/. Rosatom will begin supplying China in 2026 with advanced nuclear fuel for VVER-1200 reactors and fast neutron reactors, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told Russian journalists.

He also said that the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant’s chief engineer and driver, who were killed in a Ukrainian strike, have been nominated for state awards, with a decision from the Russian president pending.

Likhachev also noted that Russia and China plan to double cargo transportation along the Northern Sea Route by 2030.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the Rosatom chief.

Reaction to killing of ZNPP employees

The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is currently in a risk zone in terms of power supply, but all of its systems and radiation levels remain in the "green zone": "This is also confirmed by members of the latest IAEA mission, who continue their work at the site."

The ZNPP’s chief engineer and driver, who were killed in a Ukrainian strike, have been nominated for state awards: "We are awaiting the president’s decision, and I am confident our proposals will be supported."

The IAEA responded to the death of the ZNPP’s chief engineer with general remarks, without specifically criticizing those responsible or calling for them to be punished: "The IAEA responded to this incident [the deaths of the chief engineer and the driver] by saying that attacks on personnel are unacceptable. But once again, these were only general assessments. Unfortunately, there was once again no direct criticism or identification of those responsible for this atrocity."

Rosatom will continue to raise these issues with the IAEA and inform its partners and "all of humanity": "Because this hostility, this deliberate inhumanity of attacks on Energodar, is unfortunately escalating."

Peaceful nuclear energy

Russia-China cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear energy "is deep, strategic, and exemplary both in form and substance."

Rosatom will continue localizing nuclear fuel fabrication technologies in China "in line with growing reactor demand."

Russia and China are expanding practical cooperation in quantum technologies "both at the level of research institutes and in practical applications, algorithm development, and the creation of relevant facilities."

Russian and Chinese technologies in controlled nuclear fusion will complement one another in joint projects: "China has its own developments and operational facilities that will undoubtedly enrich us as we move forward with joint projects."

Russia accounts for up to 80% of the Chinese market for certain scarce radioisotopes: "For some particularly scarce advanced radiopharmaceutical isotopes, we account for up to 80% of the Chinese market."

Rosatom will begin supplying China in 2026 with "the most advanced fuel" for VVER-1200 reactors and fuel for fast neutron reactors.

Tianwan and Xudapu nuclear power plants

Rosatom’s construction of two nuclear power plants in China is an example of world-class cooperation: "These agreements represent the continuation of a broader package encompassing a wide range of areas of cooperation. I would begin, first and foremost, with nuclear power. The construction of two nuclear power plants in China simultaneously is unprecedented and exemplary cooperation on a global scale. These are the Tianwan and Xudapu plants."

China’s Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant will become the world’s largest nuclear power plant after Units 7 and 8 come online: "Eight gigawatt-class units, 9 GW of clean electricity generation - this is the largest and most powerful nuclear power plant on the planet."

Commissioning operations at Unit 8 of the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant and Unit 4 of the Xudapu Nuclear Power Plant will take place in 2027: "The same work on the second units, namely Unit 8 and Unit 4, respectively, will be carried out next year."

Commissioning operations at the new Russian-designed power units at the Tianwan and Xudapu nuclear power plants will begin in the coming weeks: "Two VVER-1200 units are under construction at each site, and at both sites we expect commissioning operations to begin on the first units this year, literally within the next few weeks."

Northern Sea Route

Rosatom and China have major joint plans to develop Arctic shipbuilding.

In 2025, Rosatom transported 5 mln metric tons of Chinese cargo along the Northern Sea Route, accounting for about 15% of the route’s total cargo volume.

During the 2026 summer navigation season, China plans to carry out more than 10 transit voyages to European ports via the Northern Sea Route.

The volume of Chinese cargo transported via the Northern Sea Route could nearly double in 2026: "This year we expect more than 30 container shipping voyages and, accordingly, almost a doubling of cargo transportation from China."

Russia and China plan to at least double cargo transportation along the Northern Sea Route by 2030: "But something tells me we will reach these figures much sooner because demand has increased sharply in recent months."