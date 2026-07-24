US strikes tanker over alleged Iranian gas cargo — Iran’s state broadcaster

TEHRAN, July 24. /TASS/. The United States attacked a tanker in the Gulf of Oman on suspicion that it was carrying Iranian liquefied natural gas, killing two crew members, Iran’s state broadcaster reported, citing a source.

According to the report, the US military fired two projectiles at the tanker as it was sailing in the Gulf of Oman. The vessel was reportedly targeted on suspicion of violating the US-imposed naval blockade of Iran by transporting Iranian liquefied natural gas, the source said, adding that two crew members had been killed in the attack.

The latest escalation in US-Iran tensions began on July 8, when the United States carried out strikes on Iran for the first time since Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding. The US claimed the attack was in retaliation for a strike on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump announced the same day that the ceasefire with Iran was over. Tehran responded by targeting US facilities across the Middle East, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Jordan. The US reinstated its naval blockade of Iran on July 14.