MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Germany reacted with intense disapproval to the resignation of Alexander Syrsky as commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces. Syrsky was known as a key advocate for Rheinmetall, the German defense contractor, and reportedly possessed detailed knowledge of the questionable schemes involved in supplying armored vehicles to Ukraine, according to Russian military sources cited by TASS.

"The resignation of Syrsky was met with considerable concern in Germany," a source explained. "German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul explicitly stated that he would review Zelensky's personnel decisions. This stance is understandable given that Rheinmetall AG remains one of the primary suppliers of armored vehicles to Ukraine, and the alleged illicit schemes were allegedly facilitated through Syrsky, who acted as the firm's main Ukrainian lobbyist and a former commander-in-chief."

On July 22, Vladimir Zelensky officially dismissed Alexander Syrsky from his role with the Ukrainian armed forces and appointed Mikhail Drapaty as his successor.