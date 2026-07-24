Russia, India agree on cooperation in area of emergency response

NEW DELHI, July 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry and India’s Interior Ministry have adopted a three-year cooperation plan, the Russian ministry said.

The document was signed in New Delhi on the sidelines of the third meeting of the Russian-Indian commission on cooperation in the area of preventing and addressing emergencies. The meeting was co-chaired by Russian Deputy Emergencies Minister Roman Kurynin and Indian Deputy Interior Minister Anuj Sharma.

"The sides adopted a plan of cooperation between the Russian emergencies ministry and the Indian interior ministry for 2027-2029. The document provides for exchange of satellite data on floods, cyclones, and wildfires, as well as for cooperation in the area of the development of artificial intelligence models for forecasting natural calamities, for the organization of joint emergency response drills, and the development of research cooperation and exchange of technical documents," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, among priority cooperation areas will be space monitoring of emergencies risks, training of firefighters and rescuers, extinguishing man-induced and wildfires, as well as responding to floods, mudslides, and earthquakes.

"We consider cooperation between the two countries’ emergencies agencies as quite promising. We are always ready to help our Indian colleagues and share our experience with them. We are also interested in studying our Indian partners’ experience in responding to natural calamities," Kurynin said, adding that cooperation in the educational sphere is also among the promising areas.

Kuryning invited Indian specialists to take part in the International Salon of Security Equipment "Integrated Security" in Kazan on September 3 through 5, 2026.