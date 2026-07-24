Six civilians killed in Ukraine’s attack on Kirov: aftermath

KIROV, July 24. /TASS/. Six people have been killed and 26 more injured in a Ukrainian missile attack on an enterprise in Kirov, the regional Governor Alexander Sokolov reported on Max.

TASS has compiled the main information about the consequences.

Attack circumstances

- On the morning of July 24, a plant in Kirov came under a missile attack, Sokolov reported.

- Emergency response services are working at the site.

Killed and injured

- According to the latest information, six people were killed and 26 injured in the attack.

- All the injured are receiving medical assistance - from outpatient treatment to hospitalization, the region’s governor noted.

Coping with consequences

- Specialists are working to restore power and water supply in the Fileiki district in Kirov in connection with the missile attack, the press service of the region’s government reported.

- It noted that power supply will be restored in the first place to social facilities and residential buildings.

- Water utility workers are working to get the water turned back on, following which houses will be connected to water service, the press service of the regional government added.

- Specialists extinguished a fire that started as a result of the missile attack on the Kirov enterprise, the governor reported later.

- Local water and power supply has been restored.

Public transport service

- Kirov’s city public transport service routes have been changed.

- Passenger buses route Nos. 2, 11, 19, 20, 22, 26, 33, 44, 46, 50, 51, 53, 90, 120 will run to the intersection of Oktyabrsky Prospekt and Dzerzhinsky Street, and trolleybuses Nos. 1, 3, and 4 will be turning around on Lepse Square.

Reaction of authorities

- Sokolov recalled that by decision of the Kirov Region’s Antiterrorist Commission, the publication of photos, videos, or any information about attacks and their consequences on social media, in mass media, or other information resources that would make it possible to identify the territory, object, or nature of the damage, is prohibited.

- The governor also expressed condolences to the families, relatives and close friends of those killed in the attack.

- He said that the Kirov Region government would provide support to all the affected families.

- Sokolov added that the residential buildings adjacent to the attack site are being inspected, after which the government will make a decision about whether repairs are needed.