Two civilians die, two wounded after Ukraine’s attacks on Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, July 24. /TASS/. Two civilians died and two others were wounded after Ukraine’s attacks on Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, the local emergency response headquarters said.

"The village of Kazachya came under a missile attack. Two men died from wounded after a projectile hit a single-family house. We extend our sincere condolences to their near and dear. <…> A woman received wounds in the neck, arms, and legs. She was taken to a hospital in serious condition," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

Apart from that, according to the headquarters, a man was wounded in the city of Shebekino after a drone attacked an apartment house.