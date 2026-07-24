Wildberries warehouses in Russia targeted again in overnight Ukrainian drone attacks

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Over the past night, air defenses intercepted and destroyed 571 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

Ukrainian drones targeted St. Petersburg where civilian infrastructure on Moskovskoye Highway were attacked. Wildberries warehouses in the village of Novosaratovka in the Leningrad Region’s Vsevolozhsk District caught fire after being hit with a drone. Also, the building of a warehouse owned by the Severnaya poultry farm in the settlement of Sinyavino in the Kirovsk District collapsed.

The Leningrad Region governor has said three people were injured.

Also, the office building of a logistics center in Tver caught fire because of a drone attack.

TASS has compiled key details about the impact.

Scope

- Alert air defense capabilities intercepted and destroyed 571 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

- According to Russia’s top brass, drones were downed over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Vladimir, Kaluga, Kursk, Leningrad, Novgorod, Oryol, Pskov, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tver, Tula, Moscow, and Krasnodar regions, the Republic of Crimea, the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

- Last night’s Ukrainian drone attack was one of the biggest since the start of the year, TASS calculations based on data from the Russian Defense Ministry showed.

- An even larger Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions was reported on June 26 when 660 UAVs were downed and intercepted.

- Another large-scale attack was repelled on June 18 as air defenses downed and intercepted 555 UAVs over Russian regions.

- On the night into May 17, Russia shot down as many as 556 UAVs.

Impact in St. Petersburg

- Ukrainian drones attacked Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg, striking civilian infrastructure near Moskovskoye Highway, Governor Alexander Beglov said.

- A relief effort is currently underway.

- Five bus lines have been temporarily rerouted, the transport committee said.

Leningrad Region impacted too

- Wildberries warehouses in the village of Novosaratovka in the Vsevolozhsk District caught fire after a drone attack, Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko said.

- Three people were injured as a result, they are currently receiving care in the hospital, he specified.

- They are in stable condition.

- Also, the building of a warehouse owned by the Severnaya poultry farm in the settlement of Sinyavino in the Leningrad Region’s Kirovsk District collapsed; no one has been reported injured.

Drone attack on Tver

- A blaze in the office building of a logistics center in the settlement of Elevator outside Tver was registered following a drone attack, Governor Vitaly Korolyov wrote on his Max channel.

- The fire was extinguished, according to him.

- No local residents or company employees have been injured.

Statement from Wildberries

- The operation of two logistics centers of Wildberries in Shushary and Utkina Zavod in St. Petersburg has been suspended, Wildberries & Russ (RWB) said.

- Later, the company said, citing preliminary information, that no one was injured at Wildberries facilities in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad as everyone was safely evacuated in advance.

- Also, the evacuation of a Wildberries sorting center in Crimea’s Simferopol was reported.

Probe

- The Russian Investigative Committee (IC) has opened a criminal probe into the terrorist attack, IC Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.