FACTBOX: What is known about Russian forces’ group strikes on Ukrainian ports

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian forces continued delivering group strikes with precision weapons on Ukrainian ports overnight to July 24, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

TASS has summarized the main results.

Defense Ministry statement

- On the night of July 23-24, Russian forces continued to deliver group strikes using air-launched precision weapons and strike drones on Ukrainian ports, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Results of strikes

- According to the ministry, tanks with fuel and lubricants for the Ukrainian armed forces were struck at the port of Odessa (the state enterprise Odessa Commercial Sea Port).

- At the port of Nikolayev (the state enterprise Nikolayev Commercial Sea Port) Russian forces struck during unloading a dry-cargo vessel, carrying military supplies.

- In addition, at the port of Izmail (the state enterprise Izmail Commercial Sea Port), port infrastructure facilities for unloading and storage of military cargoes, three unmanned surface vessel storage depots, including a Magura unmanned boat, and a hangar with equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces, were struck.

- A floating dock for autonomous unmanned underwater vehicles storage and launching was also struck at the Izmail port.

Previous strikes

- On the night of July 23, Russian forces struck port infrastructure facilities at the Odessa port used for unloading and storing military cargoes.

- Also in Odessa, attack unmanned aerial vehicles hit a workshop manufacturing drone components and a warehouse with drones to be delivered to the Ukrainian army.

- During the day on July 23, the Russian Armed Forces by air-launched precision weapons struck port infrastructure facilities for unloading and storage of fuel and lubricants for the Ukrainian armed forces at the Yuzhny port (the state enterprise Yuzhny Commercial Sea Port).