Investors of all types can transfer cryptocurrency abroad — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. There are no restrictions on investors for withdrawal of cryptocurrency abroad, but it is important to remember that outside the country, they lack the protection of Russian law, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina told a press conference following the regulator’s board meeting.

The Central Bank does not restrict ordinary individuals from obtaining the status of qualified investor, she said, adding that there are no restrictions on withdrawal of cryptocurrency for any type of investor. "And I would like to point out <…> that there are no restrictions on transferring cryptocurrency abroad. Both qualified and non-qualified investors will have equal rights and opportunities in this regard," Nabiullina said.

However, investors need to bear in mind that when operating abroad, they lack the protection of Russian law and, should problems arise, will be forced to resolve them within a foreign jurisdiction, she added.