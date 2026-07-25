Putin congratulates Russian investigators on professional holiday

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated law enforcement investigators on their professional holiday, highlighting their contribution to the objectives of the special military operation.

"Dear comrades! I congratulate you on the Day of the Employee of the Investigating Authorities of the Russian Federation. I would like to express my gratitude for your high professionalism, and your dedication to the Motherland, the people of Russia, and the Law. And of course, on this festive day, I ask you to convey my warmest wishes to your colleagues and mentors--veteran investigators," the head of state said in a video address published on the Kremlin website.

The president also noted the investigators' contribution to the special military operation, emphasizing that under challenging conditions, they expose neo-Nazis, saboteurs, and their accomplices.

"Today, investigators from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the FSB, and the Investigative Committee of Russia worthily continue the path of honest service to the Fatherland. The state of law and order in the country, as well as the effectiveness of efforts to combat corruption, terrorism, extremism, and other criminal threats, largely depend on the results of your joint, rigorous work," Putin added.

He stressed that accumulated experience, along with the latest technologies for searching, recording, and analyzing evidence, "allow for the prompt and high-quality investigation of the most complex criminal cases."

The head of state stated that investigative officers must always and in all areas demonstrate firmness and responsibility, resolutely resist violence, self-interest, and lawlessness, and uphold the highest ideals of truth and justice.

"I am confident that these principles and impeccable fidelity to duty will continue to be the main guideline in the work of Russian investigators. I wish you success in your service," the president concluded.