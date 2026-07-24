Ukrainian forces attack DPR 10 times over past day, leaving one dead and four injured

DONETSK, July 25. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces launched 10 attacks on settlements in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, killing one civilian and injuring four others, according to the DPR government department for documenting Ukrainian war crimes.

"A total of 10 armed attacks by Ukrainian formations have been recorded. Reports indicate one civilian was killed and four others were wounded. Additional information was also received regarding a civilian injury on July 23 in Yasinovataya. <…> In total, 10 munitions of various types were fired," the department said in a statement.

According to the agency, seven attacks targeted the Gorlovka area, with one attack recorded each in the Starobeshevo, Makeyevka, and Shakhtyorsk sectors. A passenger car and a truck were damaged in the strikes.