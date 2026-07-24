Lavrov wants clarifications regarding Rubio’s remark about 'failed' Anchorage agreements

CHOLPON-ATA /Kyrgyzstan/, July 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he'd like to know what exactly US Secretary of State Marco Rubio meant when he said that the proposals to resolve the Ukraine conflict made at the Russia-US summit in Alaska had failed.

"As regards [the assertion that] the Anchorage agreements failed, we will perhaps need to clarify exactly who failed," Russia’s top diplomat told reporters. He recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin had brought US proposals approved by American leader Donald Trump and accepted by Russia to the Alaska summit.

"As long as there is a proposal and agreement, did the Anchorage [summit] yield coordinated results perhaps? It did. And President Trump <…> has repeatedly said it was our proposal, partially based on a compromise. We accepted that, that that was a compromised-based proposal," Lavrov recounted. "But he [Trump] added that [Vladimir] Zelensky would do what he had proposed. Well, that failed," he argued.