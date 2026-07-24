Iran targets three US military camps in Kuwait with drones — army

TEHRAN, July 24. /TASS/. The Iranian military attacked three US camps in Kuwait on Friday, the Islamic Republic’s army reported.

"The Iranian army <…> delivered strikes on facilities housing military equipment of American terrorists at Camp Udairi, US troop positions at Camp Doha, and enemy deployment areas at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, using Arash drones," Iran’s public broadcaster quoted the Iranian army as saying in a report.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon. However, on the night of July 8, the United States resumed large-scale strikes on Iran, accusing Tehran of violating the agreement’s provisions concerning the Strait of Hormuz.