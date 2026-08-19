Verkhovna Rada approves new Ukrainian foreign, defense ministers

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament) voted to appoint Andrey Sibiga and Yevgeny Khmara as the country’s foreign minister and defense minister.

TASS has compiled the key information about the reshuffle.

Foreign Ministry

- The Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint Andrey Sibiga as Ukraine’s foreign minister.

- A total of 266 lawmakers voted in favor, according to footage from the live broadcast of the parliamentary session.

- The decision needed 226 votes.

- Sibiga was appointed Ukraine’s foreign minister in September 2024.

- On July 14, he was dismissed along with the entire government headed by former Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko.

- Later, Vladimir Zelensky instructed Sibiga to temporarily carry out his duties as foreign minister.

Defense Ministry

- The Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint Yevgeny Khmara as defense minister.

- A total of 312 lawmakers backed the decision, with 226 votes required.

- On July 14, Mikhail Fyodorov was dismissed as Ukraine’s defense minister, in part due to a conflict with Alexander Syrsky, who was serving as commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces.

- Khmara assumed the ministry as acting defense minister.

- He participated in Ukraine’s so-called anti-terrorist operation in Donbass and served as acting chief of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Crisis in Ukraine following Fyodorov’s dismissal

- Protests against Fyodorov’s dismissal as defense minister started in Ukrainian cities on July 16.

- Ukrainian politicians and media attributed his dismissal to Zelensky removing a political rival in the person of Fyodorov, who has support from liberal circles in the West.

- Protesters gradually began demanding not only Fyodorov’s return but also Syrsky’s removal.

- Amid the protests, Zelensky said he had offered Fyodorov a different position in the government.

- According to Zelensky, the proposed position would help "unite Ukraine’s technological component" and ensure its development.

- Later, Verkhovna Rada lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said Zelensky had offered Fyodorov the position of deputy prime minister for military technologies or an adviser in the presidential office.

- On July 31, Ukrainian lawmaker Maryana Bezuglaya said that Zheleznyak, single-member constituency lawmaker Igor Vasilyev and she had sent Zelensky an official letter asking him to reinstate former Defense Minister Fyodorov.

- The protests have continued for 34 days, former Fyodorov adviser Sergey Sternenko said on his Telegram channel, where he posted footage of the demonstrations.

- A protest was also held outside the Verkhovna Rada building in Kiev on Tuesday morning.

- Several dozen young people held cardboard signs demanding Fyodorov’s return to office.