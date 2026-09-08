Lavrov says West's decision to militarize Arctic raises concern

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The West's push to militarize the Arctic is worrying, as is the script of the drills NATO member countries are currently holding there, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told The Big Game TV show on Channel One.

"The policy line toward the militarization of the Arctic is, of course, bothering. The United States, the Norwegians and someone else over there have conducted exercises using a script overtly simulating a war with the Russian Federation," the minister noted.