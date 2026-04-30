MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The NATO Coordination Center and Western sponsors approve Ukrainian terrorist attacks such as the strike on Tuapse to compensate for Kiev's failures on the line of contact, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said.

According to the diplomat, Ukraine has lost its initiative on the battlefield and is suffering defeats, which forces it to resort to sabotage.

"I am sure that this kind of action [such as the attacks on Tuapse] is blessed by both the NATO coordination center and those sponsors who actually give money for it," Miroshnik said on Solovyov Live.