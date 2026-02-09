EU citizens to foot increased bill as result of ban on Russian gas — ambassador

BERLIN, February 9. /TASS/. By refusing supplies from Russia, European countries are forced to rely on expensive American liquefied natural gas (LNG), leaving citizens to pay the increased cost, Sergey Nechayev, Russian Ambassador to Germany, said in an interview with TASS.

"In 2025, the share of Russian gas in EU countries' total imports continued to decline. Europeans are forced to rely on expensive American LNG, shifting the costs onto consumers," he said.

The diplomat pointed out that adequate replacement of gas with renewable energy sources or green hydrogen is unrealistic in the foreseeable future.

"Electricity prices remain high in Germany, which continues to negatively impact the competitiveness of locally produced goods," Nechayev stated.

"Systemically important industries are in crisis. Companies are closing or moving to foreign jurisdictions. Bankruptcies are on the rise. Citizens are losing jobs. Their quality of life is declining. And this isn't 'Russian propaganda,' but rather statistically supported estimates from German economic institutions," he said.

"We are by no means gloating that considerations of the current political climate, laced with Russophobia, are forcing the German authorities to take this path," the ambassador stated.

"We can only hope that sooner or later, healthy pragmatism, an awareness of national interests in Germany, and the positive experience of our countries' multifaceted and long-standing cooperation will prevail over anti-Russian aspirations," he concluded.

In recent years, Germany has been experiencing a protracted economic crisis. It was initially triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and then intensified after the halt of gas exports from Russia.

The EU Council approved a complete ban on Russian energy supplies to member states starting next year. Imports of Russian LNG to the EU will be banned from January 1, 2027, and imports of pipeline gas - from September 30, 2027. Brussels also imposed a fine for importing such gas after the decision came into force. For European companies, the fine will amount to 300% of the transaction value, or 3.5% of annual turnover, and for individuals, no less than €2.5 million.