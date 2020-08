MINSK, August 1. /TASS/. Russia calls for a speedy release of the Russian nationals detained in Belarus and urges close cooperation with the Belarusian law enforcement agencies and the lawyers on the case, Russia’s Ambassador in Minsk Dmitry Mezentsev told reporters on Saturday.

"We insist that our citizens be released as soon as possible and that we closely cooperate with the Belarusian law enforcement agencies and lawyers," the Russian ambassador said.