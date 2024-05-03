Military attaches visit trophies exhibition on Poklonnaya Hill

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Military attaches from several countries accredited in Russia have visited an exhibition of captured Ukrainian armed forces' military vehicles, including samples from NATO countries, on Moscow's Poklonnaya Hill, a TASS correspondent reports.

Representatives of the military and diplomatic corps of Belarus, China, Pakistan, Mali, Syria, Burkina Faso, Serbia, Morocco and a number of other Russia-friendly countries inspected the exposition, which included 32 units of captured equipment, including Leopard 2 and Abrams tanks.

The Russian Defense Ministry opened an exhibition of trophy equipment in front of the Victory Museum on May 1. Visitors will view samples of military equipment produced by 12 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Turkey, Sweden and Ukraine. The exhibition tents will also display samples of small arms of foreign armies, documents, maps, ideological literature, equipment of Ukrainian servicemen, drones. For visitors' convenience, the exhibition provides information stands with data on Western countries-manufacturers, tactical and technical characteristics, the place and circumstances of the seizure of equipment by Russian servicemen.

The exhibition will be open for a month from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Moscow time.