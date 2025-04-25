Bank of Russia keeps key rate at 21% per annum for the fourth time in a row

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has kept the key rate at 21% per annum for the fourth time in a row and announced a long period of tight monetary policy, according to a press release from the regulator.

"On 25 April 2025, the Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to keep the key rate at 21.00% per annum. Current inflationary pressures, including underlying ones, continue to decline, although remaining high," the regulator says.

The Bank of Russia noted that it will maintain monetary conditions as tight as necessary to return inflation to the target in 2026.

"This means that monetary policy will remain tight for a long period," the regulator stresses.