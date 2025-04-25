US ambassador, other envoys pay tribute at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy and the heads of dozens of other foreign diplomatic missions have laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden in Moscow as part of a commemorative ceremony, a TASS correspondent reported.

The Exemplary Military Band of the Honor Guard participated in the ceremony dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The foreign diplomats paid respects to the fallen soldiers with a minute of silence. Russian deputy foreign ministers also participated in the flower-laying ceremony.

As Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, this commemoration unites representatives from all regions of the world and demonstrates that "in spite of attempts to rewrite history, the memory of those events is closely cherished across the globe."