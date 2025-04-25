Russian air defenses eliminate 79 Ukrainian drones over various regions overnight

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russia’s air defenses have intercepted and neutralized 79 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over various regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Over the period between 8:10 p.m. Moscow time [5:10 p.m. GMT] on April 24 and 6:00 a.m. Moscow time [3:00 a.m. GMT] on April 25, on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 79 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 59 over the Republic of Crimea, 11 - over Black Sea waters, four - over the Belgorod Region, two over the Kursk Region, two over the Nizhny Novgorod Region and one over the Ivanovo Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod Region Gleb Nikitin said on his Telegram channel that no damage was registered in the region following the attack. "This morning, air defense systems again repelled a UAV attack. No damage or consequences were recorded," he wrote.