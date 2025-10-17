{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Tunnel connecting Russia, US may be built in less than 8 years, at $8 bln — RDIF head

According to Kirill Dmitriev, the tunnel with a railroad and cargo link, will unlock joint resource exploration
Special Representative of the Russian President for Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev Alexey Nikolsky/TASS
Special Representative of the Russian President for Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev
© Alexey Nikolsky/TASS

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. A tunnel crossing the Bering Strait and connecting Russia and Alaska can take less than eight years to build, at the cost that does not exceed $8 billion, Special Presidential Envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said.

"Imagine connecting the US and Russia, the Americas and the Afro-Eurasia with the Putin-Trump Tunnel - a 70-mile link symbolizing unity. Traditional costs are $65bln+, but the Boring Company [tunnel construction service and equipment company founded by Elon Musk] tech could reduce it to <$8bln. Let's build a future together!" he wrote on the X social network.

In his words, the tunnel with a railroad and cargo link, will unlock joint resource exploration. At the same time, he said, joint US-Russia projects create jobs and boost economies.

"RDIF has already invested in and built the first ever Russia-China railroad bridge. The time has come to do more and connect the Continents for the first time in human history. The time has come to connect Russia and the US," Dmitriev said.

Tags
United States
Russia-US summit may assist Ukrainian settlement, boost trade — expert
Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov confirmed that Moscow and Washington would "without delay" begin preparations for the meeting
Read more
Moscow Exchange index hit 2,700 points during evening session
The index is above 2,700 points for the first time since September 29 of this year
Read more
US needs Tomahawk missiles for itself, cannot deplete its stockpile — Trump
The US leader described these cruise missiles as "a vicious, offensive, incredibly destructive weapon"
Read more
Russian oil consumed by other markets — Novak
According to the Russian official, the balance on the market is generally preserved
Read more
Orban calls on EU to initiate talks with Russia on European security
The prime minister explained that an agreement with Russia on security in Europe is necessary to prevent an arms race
Read more
EU abandoning Russian energy leads to deindustrialization — presidential envoy
According to Kirill Dmitriev, Europe’s estimated losses from the attempt to phase out the use of Russian natural gas stand at over 1.3 trillion euro
Read more
Putin-Trump phone talk lasts 2.5 hours — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov noted that a lot of information was passed during the conversation
Read more
Hungary long offered Budapest as venue for meeting on Ukraine settlement — top diplomat
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto earlier described the announcement of a new Russia-US summit in Budapest as "fantastic news"
Read more
Russia-US summit, Ukraine peace becomes hardest test: details of Putin-Trump talk
According to the Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, Moscow and Washington will "without delay" begin preparations for a new meeting between the two leaders, which may take place in Budapest
Read more
Trump, Putin hold productive call — White House
White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt noted that during the conversation the leaders "discussed many issues"
Read more
Press review: Putin meets Syria’s interim leader as EU plans to increase military budget
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 16th
Read more
Silver price up by almost 4% hitting new all-time high
As of 6:23 p.m. Moscow time, the price of silver reached $53.4 per troy ounce
Read more
US lawmaker posts documents on JFK assassination provided by Russian envoy
The declassified Soviet documents will be officially published in Russia in November
Read more
Russian military doing everything to ensure national security — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov stressed that the Russian army has all the necessary resources
Read more
Putin says Russia-US confrontation paradoxical given history of relations — Kremlin aide
"Both sides spoke about the deep mutual sympathies of the peoples of both countries, which were clearly manifested during the Second World War," Yuri Ushakov said
Read more
Russian Su-35S jets effectively hunt down enemy targets in Ukraine operation — Rostec
Russia’s state tech corporation said the aircraft is in demand in the troops
Read more
Jeffrey Sachs calls US out for undermining UN, turning away from multilateralism
In the expert's opinion, returning to multilateralism will take cooperation from all key world powers - Russia, the United States, China, and India
Read more
Russian forces conducting fierce fighting in DPR’s Seversk — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that the Russian troops slightly advanced both from the east and from the south of this settlement
Read more
India mainly pays in rubles for Russian oil — Novak
Russia is among the top suppliers of crude oil to India in recent time
Read more
Agreement on new Putin-Trump meeting 'fantastic news' — Szijjarto
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade noted "the road to peace leads through negotiations"
Read more
Gold price hits fresh all-time high, surpasses $4,350 per troy ounce
At 1:15 a.m. on Friday Moscow time, the price continued to grow, trading at $4,367.8 per troy ounce
Read more
Russia’s tactical weapons arsenal bigger, more modern than America’s — expert
Speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow has a larger stockpile of tactical weapons than Washington
Read more
Russian military correspondent killed in Zaporozhye Region — news agency
Сorrespondent Yury Voitkevich was seriously injured
Read more
Western media distort information about conflict in Ukraine — Russian diplomat
"UK newspapers are trying to single out some successes by Ukrainian army, but this is not correct, because they are not providing the whole picture along the front lines where we are making every day advances," Andrey Kelin said
Read more
Trump says Modi promised to stop buying oil from Russia
"Now, I got to get China to do the same thing," US leader added
Read more
Liberation of Alexeyevka to facilitate buffer zone establishment near Zaporozhye Region
The Russian defense ministry reported about the liberation of the settlement of Alexeyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region on October 15
Read more
Trump highlighted prospects of economic partnership between Russia, the US — Kremlin aide
"One of main theses of the US President was that the end of the conflict in Ukraine would open vast prospects for the economic cooperation between the United States and Russia," Yuri Ushakov said
Read more
Trump says Alaska summit laid foundation for his future meeting with Putin
The previous meeting between the two leaders took place on August 15 at a military base in Alaska
Read more
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Read more
Russia confident India will continue to cooperate with the country on energy resources
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stressed that Russia's energy resource is in demand, it is economically viable and reasonable
Read more
Ukrainian military reports casualties from strike on army training center
The exact numbers were not specified
Read more
Transneft offered oil pipeline engineering services to Serbia, Hungary
Vice President of the Russian oil pipeline operator Vladimir Kalanda said that the counterparts took time out for consideration
Read more
Russia, US to start preparations for Putin-Trump meeting — Kremlin aide
"The leaders agreed that the two countries’ officials would immediately start working on issues related to preparations for a summit, which can be held in Budapest, for instance," Yuri Ushakov noted
Read more
Kiev’s terrorist attacks in Russia conducted under auspices of British intelligence — FSB
British Special Air Service units are directly involved in the fighting, Alexander Bortnikov added
Read more
Brazilian finance minister sees relations with US heating
Fernando Haddad noted that the sides had opened up a path to warming relations by separating the political aspect from the economic one
Read more
Cosmonauts exit ISS to tackle to-do list in open space — Roscosmos
They will install unique equipment for the Ekran-M experiment on the exterior of the Nauka multipurpose lab module used to grow semiconductors in the vacuum of space
Read more
Russia, Serbia looking for optimal decision on NIS to overcome US sanctions
"In the current environment, our Serbian partners and we have to look for an optimal solution to overcome problems artificially created by the US administration," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia to develop 25 new technologies to increase oil output by 2050 — Gazprom Neft CEO
Alexander Dyukov explained that the industry had succeeded in creating an effective management system for ensuring technological sovereignty in recent years
Read more
European Commission expects to confiscate Russian sovereign assets by end of 2025
European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius stressed that the EC intends to use this money for Ukraine's military needs
Read more
Ukraine could be the West's last attempt to undermine Russia — expert
Sergey Karaganov clarified that the Ukrainian conflict is an attempt to defeat Russia, or to inflict sufficient damage to force the Russian elite "to give up and surrender and turn to the West"
Read more
Zelensky wants Trump to let him buy US weapons without restrictions — official
Vladimir Zelensky stated that there had been delays in the scheme by which NATO countries buy US weapons to send them to Ukraine
Read more
Western technologies in fuel, energy sector may any moment become unavailable — Putin
This is today’s reality, the Russian president said
Read more
Russia delivers massive overnight precision strike on Ukrainian military-industrial sites
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,670 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Russia plans to strengthen its position as a global energy leader — Putin
The Russian president added that Moscow aims at developing partnerships to build a fair and sustainable global energy model for the benefit of future generations
Read more
Trump believes US may not tighten anti-Russian sanctions
The US President noted that the phone talk with his counterpart Vladimir Putin was productive
Read more
Moscow relies on official statements from India, China on oil purchases — Kremlin
These statements are publicly available, Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
NATO intelligence involved in incidents with alleged Russian drones over EU — FSB chief
"Experts have no doubt that NATO intelligence agencies were involved," Alexander Bortnikov said
Read more
Russian cosmonauts complete their spacewalk
They installed unique equipment for the Ekran-M experiment on the exterior of the Nauka multipurpose lab module used to grow semiconductors in the vacuum of space
Read more
Duma chairman calls deportation of Russians from Latvia act of genocide
Moscow said it had already prepared measures for their settlement at home
Read more
Secretary of Iranian Security Council says met with Putin in Moscow
Ali Larijani conveyed to the Russian leader a message from the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic Ali Khamenei
Read more
Ukraine revokes 326 citizenships since 2014 coup — media report
The most citizenship revocations occurred during Pyotr Poroshenko’s tenure as the country’s leader from 2014 to 2019
Read more
US delivering Tomahawk missiles to Kiev to undermine Ukrainian peace process — expert
According to Jeffrey Sachs, the peace process hardly exists at the moment because "Europe is warmongering, and the US isn't pursuing active diplomacy"
Read more
US to acquire tool in 5-10 years devaluing all cryptographic protection systems — FSB
Russian Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov pointed to the development of quantum computing technologies
Read more
Test voyage of ferry from Turkey made to Sochi — governor
The scheduled service is premature and unsafe, Veniamin Kondratyev said
Read more
Tunnel connecting Russia, US may be built in less than 8 years, at $8 bln — RDIF head
According to Kirill Dmitriev, the tunnel with a railroad and cargo link, will unlock joint resource exploration
Read more
Trump announces upcoming meeting with Putin in Budapest
Before that, there will be a meeting of the countries' high level advisors
Read more
Russia asks US to explain reports on providing intelligence to Kiev — Lavrov
When asked if the US had responded to the request, the foreign minister replied that it had only been "a couple of days since it was published"
Read more
Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley dies aged 74 — Rolling Stone
The cause of death has not yet been announced
Read more
Missile attack under way in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi — authorities
Sochi residents were asked to take all the necessary safety measures
Read more
Kiev forces shell DPR thrice in past day, civilian wounded
No civilian infrastructure damage was reported
Read more
Russia 'can not forgive' Latvia's discrimination against its citizens — Duma speaker
Vyacheslav Volodin emphasized that Moscow "must take a tough, uncompromising stance"
Read more
Putin, Trump showed clear intention to avoid US-Russia escalation — expert
A research fellow in the US Quincy Institute’s Eurasia Program Mark Episkopos opined that there appears to be an understanding between the Kremlin and the White House around the outlines of what a peace deal should entail
Read more
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Read more
Trump sees possibility of indirect Russia-Ukraine talks
Donald Trump emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky "don't get along too well"
Read more
FSB has information about UK, Ukraine preparing acts of sabotage on TurkStream
FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov said this at a meeting of the Council of heads of security agencies and special services of CIS member states
Read more
Russia co-authors resolution on Day against Colonialism — Permanent Mission to UN
The resolution proclaims December 14 as the International Day against Colonialism in All Its Forms and Manifestations, starting in 2025
Read more
Kremlin unaware of BRICS members’ alleged intention to leave association — spokesman
US President Donald Trump said earlier that his threats to impose tariffs on BRICS countries had had an effect
Read more
Zelensky resolves to continue war after UN General Assembly — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat drew attention to the words and tone, in which Vladimir Zelensky publicly addresses the US leader
Read more
Kremlin explains why Oreshnik missile came as surprise
"I am sure that neither of us is even aware right now of any new future developments," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Kremlin confirms ongoing Putin-Trump telephone conversation
The last conversation between the leaders took place nearly two months ago
Read more
Putin tells Trump that Russian forces have initiative in special op zone — Kremlin aide
Yuri Ushakov noted that "in these conditions, the Kiev regime is resorting to terrorist methods, striking civilian targets and energy facilities"
Read more
FSB chief cautions Britain in wake of MI6 ex-chief’s calls for recruiting spies
Mr. Moore is perhaps aware of what such calls may imply, Alexander Bortnikov said
Read more
Lavrov-Rubio phone call starting point of preps for Russia-US summit — Ushakov
The presidents agreed that representatives of the two countries would begin preparations for the summit, said Kremlin aide
Read more
Putin-Trump meeting in Budapest to offer great chance for peace — Orban
The Hungarian Prime Minister announced Budapest's readiness to host a meeting between Russian and American leaders
Read more
Russia successfully pivots to new markets after EU says no to gas — Putin
The Russian leader pointed out that supply chains on the global gas market were also changing for objective reasons
Read more
Putin-Trump talk takes issue of Tomahawk deliveries off table — US expert
Director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University Peter Kuznick pointed out that the two leaders also "spoke about future trade relations" between Russia and the US
Read more
Trump says he hopes to meet with Putin within two weeks
The US leader added that prior to the summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Read more
German authorities seek to confiscate over 720 million euros belonging to Russian bank
In June 2022, the bank, which is not named, was placed on the European Union’s sanctions list
Read more
Trump plan on shaky ground as Hamas moves to reassert control over Gaza — media
The actions of Hamas, the piece notes, are intended "to send a clear message that the militant group is back as the only visible authority inside the Gaza Strip"
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions
The bordering Russian region's operational headquarters reported that a man in the Belgorod Region was injured in a drone attack on a car
Read more
Tomahawk missiles for Kiev, Alaska process: key takeaways from Lavrov’s statements
According to the Russia's top diplomat, the process launched during the Russia-US summit is not yet complete
Read more
With Brits behind it, Kiev regime capable of any terrorist attacks — deputy
Leonid Slutsky stressed that all countries in the area where the gas pipeline runs "need to strengthen protection and not weaken security measures"
Read more
Max messenger used daily by 20 million people — Head of Digital Development Ministry
As of October 15, 45 million users had registered with the messenger
Read more
Russian stock market indices in the green on Thursday — market data
The yuan added 21 kopecks to 11.19 rubles
Read more
Russia, Tajikistan continue to discuss joint development of Tajik oil fields
Tajikistan has approximately 28 registered oil fields, with proven reserves exceeding 2 million tons
Read more
Russia-US summit may lead to new agreements on Ukraine, New START
US political scientist and analyst John Kavulich believes the Trump-Putin Summit can lead to a Russian Federation-Ukraine ceasefire
Read more
Trump’s plans to meet with Putin came as surprise for Zelensky, arriving in US — Axios
According to the portal, before the phone conversation between the Presidents of Russia and the US, Vladimir Zelensky was very optimistic about his planned meeting with Donald Trump
Read more
FSB accuses West of trying to sabotage new world order
Alexander Bortnikov said that the Euro-Atlantic ruling circles use aggressive propaganda, armed conflicts, sanctions wars, color revolutions, international terrorism, political and religious extremism to fend off the growing demand of the world's majority to unify
Read more
Putin submits treaty on strategic partnership with Venezuela for ratification
The treaty strengthens interaction and cooperation between the two countries in political and economic spheres, including energy, natural resources, transportation and communications
Read more
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Europe's 800 bln euro military budget reason for its inability to negotiate — FSB chief
Alexander Bortnikov pointed out that this budget is allocated for "combating the notorious 'Russian threat' and supporting Ukraine"
Read more
Trump considers Putin-Zelensky meeting possible — White House
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said this in response to a question about Donald Trump's optimism regarding the prospects of a personal meeting between Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky in the near future
Read more
Acts of sabotage by Kiev, London, and drone hysteria in Europe: FSB chief’s statements
Alexander Bortnikov noted that incidents with alleged Russian drones spotted in European airspace point to the involvement of NATO’s intelligence agencies
Read more
OPCW's new 'blame office' undermines organization’s credibility — Russian envoy
Vladimir Tarabrin recalled that the decision on attribution was "pushed through by a vote," leading to the creation of the Investigation and Identification Team, whose activities "have nothing to do" with a professional investigation into the use of chemical weapons
Read more
US has no plans of directly engaging in operations against Hamas — Trump
Donald Trump earlier accused Hamas of killings in the Gaza Strip and threatened to take measures against the radical movement
Read more
Hungarian PM announces preps for Putin-Trump meeting
Viktor Orban said that he had just got off the phone with President Donald Trump
Read more
Zelensky intends to persuade Trump to supply arms to Ukraine — news agency
According to the report, consultations on potential cooperation between Washington and Kiev will take place during Zelensky's visit to the White House, scheduled for October 17
Read more
Kremlin questions NATO chief’s competence to comment on Russian pilots, captains
Dmitry Peskov commented on a statement by Mark Rutte who said Russia’s pilots don’t know how to fly a fighter jet and that the captains of the ships can’t anchor
Read more
US ‘neocons’ want Ukraine conflict to continue, congresswoman says
In Anna Paulina Luna's opinion, Western attempts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine through military means "will only lead to an irreversible escalation"
Read more
Putin-Trump talk may at least prevent Tomahawk supplies to Kiev — US expert
US Notre Dame International Security Center Director Michael Desch emphasized that sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine would be a dangerous escalation
Read more