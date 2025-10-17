Tunnel connecting Russia, US may be built in less than 8 years, at $8 bln — RDIF head

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. A tunnel crossing the Bering Strait and connecting Russia and Alaska can take less than eight years to build, at the cost that does not exceed $8 billion, Special Presidential Envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said.

"Imagine connecting the US and Russia, the Americas and the Afro-Eurasia with the Putin-Trump Tunnel - a 70-mile link symbolizing unity. Traditional costs are $65bln+, but the Boring Company [tunnel construction service and equipment company founded by Elon Musk] tech could reduce it to <$8bln. Let's build a future together!" he wrote on the X social network.

In his words, the tunnel with a railroad and cargo link, will unlock joint resource exploration. At the same time, he said, joint US-Russia projects create jobs and boost economies.

"RDIF has already invested in and built the first ever Russia-China railroad bridge. The time has come to do more and connect the Continents for the first time in human history. The time has come to connect Russia and the US," Dmitriev said.