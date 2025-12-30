Andrey Guryev appointed as head of Russian part of BRICS Business Council

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Andrey Guryev, the Head of the Russian Association of Fertilizer Producers, was appointed as the head of the Russian part of the BRICS Business Council.

The relevant directive of Russian President Vladimir Putin was posted on the web portal of regulatory acts.

"Andrey Guryev, the President of the Nonprofit Organization Russian Association of Fertilizer Producers and the Management Board Bureau Member of the All-Russian Association of Employers Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, to be appointed as the head of the Russian part of the BRICS Business Council," the document indicates. The directive came into force.

The Russian Foreign Ministry is to inform BRICS partners about the appointment.