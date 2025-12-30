US Treasury removes ex-Sberbank executive Alexandra Buriko from sanctions list

WASHINGTON, December 30. /TASS/. The US Treasury Department has removed Alexandra Buriko, former Deputy Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of Sberbank, from its Russia-related sanctions lists.

According to a statement published on the website of the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, Buriko will no longer be subject to restrictions imposed due to her ties to Sberbank. However, the department did not provide any explanation for this move.

In April 2022, the US announced sanctions against Sberbank, which include asset freezes and a ban on American citizens and companies doing business with the bank.

In May 2022, it was announced that Buriko would be leaving Sberbank.

Earlier in December, the US Treasury Department announced the removal of six entities and two individuals from sanctions lists related to Russia. These included companies operating in Cyprus, Finland, the UAE, and Turkey, as well as individuals associated with them.

In late November, the Treasury Department announced the removal of several individuals from anti-Russian sanctions lists, who, as the department had previously claimed, were associated with businessman Alisher Usmanov. The US side also did not provide any explanation at that time.