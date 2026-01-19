Belarusian GDP up 1.3% as of 2025 year-end

MINSK, January 19. /TASS/. The Belarusian GDP gained 1.3% year on year as of the end of the last year, the National Statistics Committee said.

"The first estimate of the gross domestic product for 2025 was made. The GDP volume in current prices amounted to 286.7 [Belarusian] rubles ($88.8 bln) or 101.3% against the level of 2024 in comparable prices.

According to the committee, the GDP deflator index in 2025 stood at 111% against the last year.

Furthermore, estates of all categories threshed 91 mln metric tons of grain in 2025 with the average yield of 38.2 hundred kilograms per hectare. Three million metric tons of potatoes were harvested last year in Belarus.