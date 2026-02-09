Significant amount of seized Ukrainian equipment analyzed — Russian Gen Staff deputy chief

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The analysis of a large number of foreign equipment samples used by the Ukrainian armed forces has been completed, Colonel General Vasily Trushin, Chairman of the Military Scientific Committee of the Russian Armed Forces and Deputy Chief of the General Staff, said.

He noted that the unprecedented acquisition of NATO combat equipment by the Ukrainian armed forces "has presented Russian military science with a crucial task - the timely countering of threats posed by Western weapons, military, and special equipment, and the identification of their vulnerabilities."

"This task is being successfully solved through the Russian Defense Ministry’s well-developed system for studying seized enemy weapons. The Scientific and Technical Committee (for weapons development) is at the forefront of this complex endeavor. To date, studies have been completed on a significant number of samples of foreign equipment used by the Ukrainian armed forces," Trushin told Krasnaya Zvezda on Russian Science Day and the 214th anniversary of the founding of the Military Scientific Committee.

He emphasized that "all identified features are promptly taken into account and are put to further use." "The relevant recommendations have been promptly communicated to the troops," Trushin added.