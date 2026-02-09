MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The Foreign Recruitment Center (FRC) for the Ukrainian army is forming a group of Brazilian mercenaries to be sent to Ukraine within the next month, TASS has learned.

According to a post by the FRC, the center is looking for a "group of volunteers" from Brazil, and five people have responded to the call, a TASS correspondent confirmed. The post states that the center is ready to arrange free transport for "motivated" individuals.

At the end of January, TASS reported citing Russian security forces that five Brazilian mercenaries were eliminated near the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, mercenaries from various countries are serving in the Ukrainian military. The ministry said the Kiev regime uses foreign mercenaries as cannon fodder and shows no regard for their lives. The Russian military continues to eliminate mercenaries fighting on Ukraine’s side.