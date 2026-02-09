Issue of Iranian missiles is not directly linked to US’ security — top Turkish diplomat

ANKARA, February 9. /TASS/. Not all the issues the United States wants to discuss with Iran are linked to America’s national security, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

"The nuclear issue is directly linked to America’s national and global security. Other aspects, such as the issue of Iran’s missiles, are not directly linked to the United States’ security. It rather concerns Israel’s security and security in the region. This is rather a problem for the countries of the region. But if a mutually acceptable solution to the nuclear dossier issue is found, it will be easier to address other problems in this new atmosphere of trust," he told CNN Turk.

"The number of issues Iranians want to discuss is not the same as the number of issues on the United States’ agenda," he noted. "Iran wants to discuss two issues. First, the future of its current uranium enrichment program. And second, the future of the uranium that has been enriched to 60%. Iran wants to discuss only these two issues of the nuclear dossier."