US attacks drug trafficking vessel in Pacific Ocean, two people dead — Pentagon

NEW YORK, February 10. /TASS/. The US carried out a strike on Monday against a vessel allegedly belonging to drug traffickers in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, killing two people, the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) reported.

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," the command wrote on X.

The SOUTHCOM also said that one person on board survived, and the military notified the US Coast Guard to conduct a search and rescue operation.